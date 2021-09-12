CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 28th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.