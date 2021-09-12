CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 217.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after buying an additional 6,387,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 177.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

