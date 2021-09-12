CVCoin Market Cap Reaches $165.75 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $13.39 or 0.00029180 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $165.75 million and $448,020.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00184704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.33 or 1.00228849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.07291142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00968615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003037 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars.

