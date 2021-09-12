CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.55 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $9,192.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

