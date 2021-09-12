Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.