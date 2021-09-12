Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $345,000 Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

