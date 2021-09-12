Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Purchases Shares of 58,830 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,830 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. 3D Systems makes up about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $30.91 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

