Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 7,040 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

