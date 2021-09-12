Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes $103,000 Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

