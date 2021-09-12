Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,631 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,124,000 after acquiring an additional 180,997 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,228,000 after buying an additional 831,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $83.79. 6,451,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,043. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

