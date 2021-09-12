Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,128 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. 983,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,519. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.73 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

