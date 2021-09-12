Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avantor worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.33. 3,896,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avantor Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
