Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Avantor worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.33. 3,896,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

