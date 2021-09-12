Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
Shares of Dana stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dana by 20.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
