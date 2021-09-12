Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dana by 20.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

