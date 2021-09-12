Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.99. 2,443,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,164. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

