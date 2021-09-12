Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,284 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $329.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

