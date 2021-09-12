DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.44 million and $236,877.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,576.08 or 1.00194092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00070895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

