Dash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $246.88 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $196.19 or 0.00435811 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $246.88 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.08 or 0.01193059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,328,017 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

