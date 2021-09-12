Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells $14,020.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12.

Data I/O stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 10.6% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O in the second quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.