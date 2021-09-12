Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.