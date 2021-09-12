David M. Shull Buys 3,500 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plantronics stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

