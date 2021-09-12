DCM Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

