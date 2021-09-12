DCM Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

XFLT stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.