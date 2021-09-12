DCM Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $241.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

