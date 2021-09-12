DCM Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA opened at $13.30 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.