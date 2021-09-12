DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

