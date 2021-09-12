Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

DCRC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

