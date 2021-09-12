Degenerator Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00429546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01186682 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.