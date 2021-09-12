DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00808911 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001571 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.06 or 0.01189030 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.