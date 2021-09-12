Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.0918 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $237,627.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00130182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00182424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.79 or 0.07307507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.44 or 1.00041802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

