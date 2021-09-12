DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post $3.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $13.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $13.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,990 shares of company stock worth $1,154,936 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 241,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.