Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $167.21 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00033748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $167.21 million and $1.42 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars.

