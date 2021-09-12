Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

