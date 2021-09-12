Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Raised to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

DXLG opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

