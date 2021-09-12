Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,071.50 ($40.13) on Thursday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £41.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,091.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,210.70.
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders purchased a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 over the last quarter.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
