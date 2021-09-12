Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,071.50 ($40.13) on Thursday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £41.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,091.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,210.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders purchased a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

