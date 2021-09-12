Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

