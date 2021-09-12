DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $549.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.85 and a 200-day moving average of $418.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $559.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $19,699,907 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

