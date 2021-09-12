DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Argus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $132.06. 2,804,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

