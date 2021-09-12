Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $49.83 or 0.00108375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $4,508.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00158864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044254 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

