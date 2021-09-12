Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,152.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,152 ($41.18) and last traded at GBX 3,147 ($41.12), with a volume of 24661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,062 ($40.01).

DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,015.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.97.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

