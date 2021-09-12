Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,152.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,152 ($41.18) and last traded at GBX 3,147 ($41.12), with a volume of 24661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,062 ($40.01).

DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,015.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,832.97.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

