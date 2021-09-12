DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $149.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 756,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 30.5% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

