DODO Trading 30.7% Lower This Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $165.89 million and $52.77 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00166862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044514 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

