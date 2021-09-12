Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$62.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

DOL opened at C$55.41 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.48.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

