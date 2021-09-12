Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $45.63 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

