Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

