Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.79

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $101.84, with a volume of 26745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67.
In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.