Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.79

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.79 and last traded at $101.84, with a volume of 26745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

