DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 577

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price increased by Shore Capital from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMDS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 461.30 ($6.03) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

