Duality Advisers LP Acquires 2,988 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

