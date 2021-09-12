Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,028 shares of company stock worth $26,885,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

