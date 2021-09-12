Duality Advisers LP Has $1.07 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

