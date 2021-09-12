Duality Advisers LP Makes New $862,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.